Through an official note, Sauber communicated that the team principal Frederic Vasseur will leave the Swiss team in January 2023 (in his place is coming from McLaren Andrea Seidl, the man chosen by Audi to start building the foundations of the team that will see the house of the Four Circles officially debut in F1 starting from 2026). Below are the words of Vasseur and the patron Sauber Finn Rausing.

Frederic Vasseur: “As I prepare to conclude my adventure with the Alfa Romeo F1 Team, I can look back with affection on these six years spent together. I owe a debt of gratitude to every single employee of the team, because they are the ones who got this team back on its feet and pushed it up the ladder in our sport. I’m proud of the work we’ve done collectively as a team and as a company, and even more proud of the solid foundation we’ve laid for what’s to come: but what I’m most proud of are the people who made this possible, who over time are become friends. I will always feel at home with this team and I will cheer for them wherever they go. I’ve learned a lot during my time as CEO and Team Principal and I feel every day has equipped me for what’s to come. I know the Alfa Romeo F1 Team will continue to grow and I can’t wait to see them compete on the starting grid over the next few years.”

Finn Rausing: “Frédéric has given our team six years of inspired leadership and hard work, helping to rebuild our company and our team. He has been able to encourage each of us to give their best and the increasingly good results we have enjoyed testify to the quality of his performance at the helm of the team. He was the first to believe in our project and he leaves a team in a much stronger and healthier position than when he arrived, with a bright future ahead of us, which is all we could ask of him. I’m sure I echo all the team members in wishing Fred every success in his future endeavours.”

This official news from Sauber it is the prelude to the formalization of Frederic Vasseur’s landing at the helm of the Scuderia Ferrari in place of Mattia Binotto who has resigned and will leave Maranello on 31 December.