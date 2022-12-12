Vasseur heir to Binotto. “For me Ferrari is the pinnacle of the racing world”

Frederic Vasseur and Ferrari: now the marriage is official. After so many rumors, the confirmation arrives that it will be the French engineer a take the legacy of Mattia Binotto: “He will join Scuderia Ferrari on 9 January as Team Principal and General Manager”, Maranello said. “I am truly delighted and honored to take the lead of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal. As someone who has always had a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the pinnacle of the racing world for me.” explains the new Ferrari team principal. “I look forward to working with the talented and passionate Maranello team to honor the history and heritage of the Scuderia and advance our fans around the world,” said Frederic Vasseur.

Vasseur at Ferrari. Vigna: “We need your leadership”

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna welcomes Vasseur to Maranello: “Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths as a qualified engineer with a consistent ability to bring out the best in his drivers and teams. This approach and leadership is what we need to push Ferrari forward with renewed energy.”

Vasseur new team principal, Ferrari: Widely recognized for his success in promoting driving talent

“Vasseur has over 25 years of winning experience in motor racing, starting in junior formulas and last decade in Formula 1 – explains Ferrari – During this period, he was also widely recognized for his success in promoting driving talent, claiming the GP2 series in 2005 (Nico Rosberg) and 2006 (Lewis Hamilton). Vasseur most recently held the position of CEO and Team Principal of Sauber Motorsport (currently Alfa Romeo F1 Team) since 2017. He was previously Team Principal of the Renault F1 Team in 2016.”

Vasseur-Ferrari, Alfa Romeo: “We’ll cheer for you wherever you go”

Alfa Romeo wishes Vasseur good luck for his new Ferrari adventure: “Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen and CEO of Sauber Motorsport, will leave the company in January 2023, after six successful seasons at the helm of the team. Thanks, Fred, and good luck. We’ll be rooting for you wherever you go.”

Who is Frederic Vasseur, the man who made Leclerc debut in Formula 1

Frederic Vasseur and Charles Leclerc in 2018 at the time of Sauber (photo Lapresse)



Frederic Vasseur he is the man who made his debut Charles Leclerc in Formula 1 with Sauber in 2018. Vasseur had in fact been called by Peter Sauber joined the team on July 12, 2017, as CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG and Team Principal of the Sauber F1 team. He came from the 2016 experience at Renault. Vasseur is 54 years old, he is a French engineer and, according to what the Gazzetta reported in recent weeks when the first rumors came out “he had already been sounded out last summer by the Ferrari president John Elkann because the top management of Maranello were evaluating an alternative to Binotto, option that never materialised”. And now, the excellent work of these years in Alafa Romeo branded Sauber has led him to Ferrari.

Who is Frederic Vasseur: the team with Todt’s son and the victories with the young Lewis Hamilton

But the passion and experience of Fredric Vasseur in the racing world it was born from afar. In 1996 he founded the Team ASM in collaboration with Renault: many victories over the years, from the French Formula 3 championship in 1998 with the pilot David Saelens passing through the Formula 3 Euroserie championship won four times from 2004 to 2007 with Jamie Green, Lewis Hamilton, Paul Di Resta and Romain Grosjean. And again: in 2004 he founded with Nicolas Todt the ART Grand Prix, with which he won eight constructors’ titles and eleven drivers’ championships between GP2 and GP3. Also in this case with pilots who will later become top drivers of Formula 1, from Valtteri Bottas to Esteban Ocon, passing through George Russell and Charles Leclerc himself.

