It’s not just sporty 1. FC Union Berlin currently ahead of the big city rival from Charlottenburg. While the Hertha Still looking for the right strategy in dealing with investor money, the Eiserne deliver a more than convincing second Bundesliga season with rather limited economic opportunities.
Union’s current run ensured that the club established itself as the capital city club with the largest number of members.
At the moment they are not allowed into the stadium, but Union Berlin supporters have achieved a milestone. Hertha BSC has been the capital’s sports club since 2000 and has the largest number of registered members – but that has now changed.
According to Hertha, they have over 38,000 members themselves, but like a spokeswoman for the state sports association picture announced, orientate yourself on the “data that the clubs have entered in the LSB member portal”.
Union must first establish itself in the league to stay ahead of Hertha, but this snapshot is more than a hint. Because although the BSC has been able to almost double its membership since 2010 (approx. 18,000), Union alone helped the rise in 2019 to over 13,000 new members in one year.
With their down-to-earth club policy and a pinch of esprit, the Eisernen were able to ensure that the club was booming. If you stabilize in the Bundesliga, Hertha will have a hard time getting more people excited about itself again – despite or perhaps because of the investor money.