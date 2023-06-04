“During the night the situation was turbulent,” Gladkov added on the Telegram app, noting that “a lot” of damage had occurred in the towns of Chepekino and Volokonovsky as a result of the latest bombing.

Gladkov later stated that fires broke out in Chebykino after Ukrainian forces shelled the market area in the center of the town, adding that no one was injured. Chebykino is about 7 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

And he added that more than 4 thousand have been transferred to temporary accommodation in the region.

Scenes of war are increasingly shifting to Russia, with increased shelling in border areas as well as air strikes deep inside the country, including attacks on Moscow last week.

In late May, the Russian army announced that it had repulsed one of the most serious cross-border attacks by a Ukrainian “sabotage group”, which it said had entered Russian territory in Belgorod.

Ukraine denied launching an attack on Moscow last week and also denied its army’s involvement in incursions into Belgorod, which it says are being carried out by Russian volunteer fighters.

On Saturday, Gladkov accompanied about 600 children from the towns of Chebykino and Grivoron in the region to the cities of Yaroslavl and Kaluga, far from the Ukrainian border.

Chebykino, with a population of about 40,000, and other places in Belgorod have been attacked frequently recently.

Gladkov told Russian media that the region was now living in “real war conditions”.

Night strikes on Ukrainian military airfields

In the context, the Russian army announced that it had launched night air strikes on Ukrainian military airports, stressing that it had hit command centers and equipment.

“Tonight, the Russian armed forces launched a joint strike with long-range and high-precision weapons from the air against enemy facilities at military airfields,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It added: “Command centers, radar stations, equipment for the Ukrainian aviation, and a weapons and ammunition depot were hit.”

In recent weeks, Russian air strikes on Ukraine and Ukrainian bombing of Russian territory have intensified, while Kiev has confirmed for months that it is preparing for a major attack against Moscow’s forces with the aim of regaining the lands it lost since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.