These statements appear to be the first assessment of the death toll since the end of August, when the commander of the armed forces said that nearly 9,000 soldiers were killed in the war in Ukraine.

“We have official numbers from the General Staff and official numbers from the high command, and according to their estimates, (between) 10,000 and 12,500 were killed,” Podolak told Channel 24.

“We are frank about the death toll,” he added, noting that the number of wounded soldiers is greater than the dead.

Zelensky’s adviser, Oleksiy Aristovich, said in a video interview on Wednesday that the death toll from Russians was about seven times that of Ukrainians.