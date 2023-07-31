The talks, announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, are a follow-up to pledges made by the Group of Seven major industrialized nations after a NATO summit this month in Lithuania to provide and implement security guarantees..

Andrei Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app, “We are starting talks with the United States (this) week“.

“Security guarantees for Ukraine will be concrete and long-term commitments that guarantee Ukraine’s ability to defeat and restrain Russian aggression in the future. They will contain clearly formulated support mechanisms,” he said.“.

Yermak added that the guarantees “will be valid until Ukraine obtains NATO membership“.

The Vilnius summit offered support to Ukraine in the face of the 17-month-old Russian invasion, and individual countries pledged to provide new weapons, but no date was set for NATO membership as long as the war continues..

The G7 members agreed that each country would negotiate agreements to provide security guarantees and help Ukraine build up its military.

Yermak said in his remarks that more than ten other countries had joined the G7 declaration and that Ukraine was negotiating the terms of future guarantees with each of them.