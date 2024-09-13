With the final round of the 2024 season getting ever closer, IndyCar is inevitably looking to its future. The proof came from an official statement published by the American category, which announced the long-term agreement reached between Penske Entertainment and Bridgestone Americas. In this way, Firestone to remain sole tire supplier for IndyCar and for the latter’s cadet category, Indy NXT, as well as maintaining this exclusive role for a single event such as the Indianapolis 500.

The announcement comes as Firestone marks the 25th consecutive season of supplying tyres to the series: “At Bridgestone, motorsports are our passion, always have been and always will be. – said Paolo Ferrari, Executive Chairman and CEO of Bridgestone Americas – This is especially true for our Firestone brand, which has been part of world-class racing since winning the first Indy 500 in 1911. We believe motorsports is the ultimate challenge for premium performance and a proving ground to advance our goals of sustainable innovation. Our relationship with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has been a critical part of these efforts, and we are proud to continue moving forward together.”

This renewal, however, was not the only one announced in the week leading up to the big finale at Nashville Speedway. Looking ahead to the next championship lineup, in fact, AJ Foyt has made official the signing of Santino Ferrucci with the team, which will also field the 26-year-old in the next championship.

“I think Larry Foyt (Team President, ed.) has done a great job building the team, which is now capable of winning an Indy 500 and competing for the championship – said Ferrucci, who this year took pole position in Portland and finished 3rd in last year’s 500 Miles – everyone on the team has contributed to the extraordinary turnaround of this team. We have all put a lot of time, energy and hard work into this program and I really want to see it through, not only as a driver but also on a personal level.”