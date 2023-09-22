The stable AlphaTauri is proud to announce its official driver lineup for the 2024 season: Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo will continue their commitment on track for the team. Liam Lawson, currently competing for the Japanese Super Formula title and driver for Scuderia AlphaTauri, will retain his role as reserve driver for both Red Bull teams. He will focus on testing work, simulator sessions and development work, attending all races.

Home idol, Yuki Tsunoda, who joined Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021, has shown remarkable growth, constantly improving race after race, year after year. His undeniable talent and his constant evolutioncombined with his seamless integration into the team, are considered crucial elements for his further progress as a driver.

“With great enthusiasm I announce that I will continue my journey with Scuderia AlphaTauri in the 2024 Formula 1 season”he has declared Yuki Tsunoda. “I look forward to intensifying my collaboration with the team and with Daniel. Of course, I will do my best throughout the current season and also in the future, aiming to evolve as a driver. I deeply thank Red Bull and Honda for always believing in me and for their constant support. I am truly happy and grateful to be able to continue this partnership.”

Daniel Ricciardo he joined the then Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2012, then earned a seat in 2014 at Red Bull Racing, where he achieved numerous podiums and won 8 Grands Prix, including the prestigious Monaco GP. His distinctive personality and extensive on-track experience will be valuable assets for 2024.

Confirming his commitment to the team, Daniel Ricciardo commented: “I look forward to driving alongside Yuki again next year and continuing this adventure with Scuderia AlphaTauri. Given the evolution we are experiencing and the ambitious plans for the future, it is an exciting time for us. We’re building something big and it’s a fantastic feeling. We have a long road ahead, but the direction taken is promising. Forward to 2024.”

The youngest driver on the grid at Suzuka this weekend, the 21-year-old Liam Lawson, has been more than impressive in Japanese Super Formula and currently sits in second place in the championship with one race to go. He has already performed well in Formula 1 by scoring points after just two races completed for Scuderia AlphaTauri as a last-minute reserve for the injured Daniel Ricciardo and will make a valuable contribution to both teams ahead of the 2024 season.

“Next year will see a substantially unchanged technical regulation,” he said Franz Tost, Team Principal of Scuderia AlphaTauri. “Consequently, it makes sense to pursue continuity also in the choice of drivers. I’m really happy with the growth that Yuki has shown in these two and a half years with us; and with Daniel’s vast experience on the track, we are confident that we have one of the most competitive pairings of 2024. Peter (Bayer) and Laurent (Mekies) can count on a solid line-up to start the new season in the best possible way. As for Liam, who has already demonstrated great talent, he will play a key role in the development as the third driver and I am convinced that he will soon make his way into Formula One.”

Peter Bayer, CEO of Scuderia AlphaTauri: “We are in a privileged position, where we have access to several great talents from the Red Bull world. This is a credit to the work that Dr. Marko has done for many years. Both Daniel and Yuki not only demonstrated fantastic racing skill, but are also great global ambassadors for our team and our sport. Liam has shined in F1 in just three races and I’m very happy that we can continue to prepare him for his future.”