Donald Trump launched his run for the White House on Tuesdaylaunching a campaign that promises to be relentless in the Republican field, bruised and divided by the disappointment of the recent midterm elections.

The former president has handed over to the US electoral authorities his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, a first official step.

But the hype announcement was planned in the grand reception room of his luxurious residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

no red wave

When he came to power in November 2016, few expected it. And once in the White House he shook off customs to impose his presidential style. Trump could see his revenge against Joe Biden, whose victory in 2020 he never acknowledged and who he, too, intends to run, although he will decide early next year.

Trump left Washington in chaos after his supporters stormed the Capitol. But he chose to remain in the political arena and continue to raise funds and hold rallies across the country.

Ahead of the November 8 midterm elections, Trump seemed determined to take advantage of the predicted defeat for the Democrats and the overwhelming success of the Republicans to come back triumphant. But the red wave, the color of the Republicans, which the Conservatives were counting on has remained in borage water.

The Democrats retain control of the Senate and although the Republicans will most likely regain control of the House of Representatives, it will be by less of a margin than they thought. To make matters worse, one of her closest allies, Kari Lake, failed to win the coveted job of Arizona governor on Monday. These disappointing results, especially those of some of the candidates supported by Trump, cloud his presidential plans.

“I’m sure this is not the beginning that Donald Trump wanted for his announcement tonight,” said outgoing Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, who is highly critical of Trump. Several influential Republican voices have even called for Trump to step away from party leadership. His once loyal companion, former Vice President Mike Pence, who is publishing his memoirs on Tuesday, in which he recounts the pressures he suffered to not certify the results of the 2020 presidential elections, refused to comment on whether Trump should run again, in an interview to the ABC network.

“That’s up to the American people, but I think we’ll have better options going forward,” said Pence, whose name is also among the possible candidates.

Duel in Florida?

Some conservative voters are betting on another possible White House contender: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44. The new star of the hard right came out of the mid-term elections strengthened and warned that his fight was “just beginning.”

Asked what he thinks of Trump’s probable candidacy and the unflattering comments he has made about him, DeSantis replied by asking “people to check the score from last Tuesday night,” election day.

Trump for the moment retains an undeniable popularity among the base, which flocks to the rallies. In fact, the polls continue to show him as the winner in a Republican primary. However, the former president’s numerous legal problems threaten his career back to the White House.

The former president is the subject of several investigations for his role in the attack on the headquarters of Congress on January 6, 2021 and for his management of the White House files, among others. But he, following his “gut instinct” as always, knows that so far he has survived all the scandals and is still standing despite the many times he was called off.

AFP