Atlético de Madrid and the Magpies have reached an agreement for the English right-back to land in the Premier League. There are no official figures, but several media speak that the rojiblancos will receive 12 million fixed and two in variables. Sign two and a half years.
Kieran Trippier is, since this morning, a new player for Newcastle United. This is the first signing for the whole of Tyne and Wear County since the arrival of the Saudi investment fund. Both mattresses and Geordies They have made the agreement official through their social networks, which is closed for the amount mentioned according to different sources.
The new project at St.James’ Park begins with this addition, which might not be the only one in the current winter window, but it goes through making a significantly better second round than the first in the Premier League and leaving the relegation zone. Falling to the Championship would be an important first stone for a club that, with the great economic strength that it will possess from now on, will have very high heights.
Eddie Howe, current club manager, has raved about a player he already had in his ranks between the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons, when both were at Burnley in the silver category. English began the first course as a loan and in the middle of it ended up being bought. The words of the coach have been the following:
“We are delighted with the signing. He is a player I know very well from our time at Burnley. I know he will bring a lot on and off the court. He has a winning mentality and is highly motivated to succeed. On the field we have an outstanding player. He will attack very well. He will bring a level of tranquility to our game with the ball and he is also a great defense. He is ready to fight. We are in a difficult position, but he is ready for that and he enjoys it, he wants the challenge. I think too he sees the long-term vision of what the club can bring to him and his career. “
Kieran Trippier thus ends a two-and-a-half-year stint at Atlético de Madrid, who signed him (22M) from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019. In this time he has left 11 assists in 86 games and was one of the usual by Diego Pablo Simeone during the achievement of the last edition of LaLiga.
