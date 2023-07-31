Tom Hiddleston is back and ready for more mayhem in the official trailer for Season 2 of the original series Disney+“Loki“. The trailer shows Hiddleston reprising his titular role as the god of deceit, sharing the scene with returning actor Owen Wilson and new cast member Ke Huy Quan. Set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame“The series will continue to follow the anti-hero as he works with the Time Variation Authority to track down superhero variants wreaking havoc on different timelines across the multiverse.

Wilson reprises the role of Mobius M. Mobius, though his character arc in Season 2 takes a drastic turn due to losing part of his memory in the Season 1 finale. Other returning actors include Eugene Cordero, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Tara Strong, Rafael Casal and more. As Season 1 ended, Hiddleston was trapped in a reality he didn’t acknowledge after the multiverse was devastated by the death of the One Who Remains (played by Jonathan Majors).

A confirmed new addition to the cast is Quan, most recently known for his Oscar-winning role as Waymond in “Everything Everywhere All At Once“. She will be playing an undisclosed character, though the new trailer confirms that she works for the Temporal Variation Authority. Another new face in the series is the actress of “game of Thrones“, Kate Dickie, who will appear as a villain.

Season 2 of “Loki” will include six episodes written by returning writer Eric Martin. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been confirmed to each direct one episode of the series, with Michael Waldron continuing to be attached to the show as its creator. Hiddleston, Waldron, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Kevin Feige also return as executive producers for the second season.

“Season 2 of Loki” will be available for streaming on Disney+ as of October 6. Watch the trailer below.

Via: Youtube