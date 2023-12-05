A couple of weeks ago something was announced that the general PS5 public did not see coming, with the reveal of The Last of Us Part II: Remastered, a game that is an improved version of the one we saw three years ago but that not only has these graphic changes. On this occasion, some game modes are added, such as levels that did not make it to the final version and a particular roguelike that bears the name of No Return.

To celebrate that there is just over a month left for this game to be released, the company has released a trailer of this mode, in which the user will advance through different scenarios of the main title defeating many enemies, and of course, if he loses he will have You have to return to the beginning losing all your objects. The most curious thing is that there will be new playable characters such as Lev, Tommy, Dina, Jesse, among others who accompany the protagonists of the game in their campaigns.

Here you can take a look:

This is the description that PlayStation has given to this new mode:

Experience the deep combat of The Last of Us Part II Remastered through an all-new single-player mode! Survive as long as you can in each run, as you choose your path through a series of random encounters with different enemies and memorable locations from across Part II, all of which culminate in intense boss battles. Play as Ellie, Abby, and a variety of unlockable characters, including never-before-playable characters like Dina, Jesse, Lev, Tommy, and more, each with unique traits to offer a variety of playstyles, and unlock skins for them as you progress. . progress to use in the mode.

Remember that The Last of Us Part II: Remastered he arrives January 19 for PS5. There will be a physical version and those who already have the game PS4 can update by $10 USD.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: The truth is that this mode looks very good and it would be worth trying it next month when this game is launched on the PS5 market. In my case, I will pay the 10 dollars to do the update, at the moment I don’t want to pay another 60 for the disk.