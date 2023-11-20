The Toyota team in 2024

There Toyota2023 Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ world champion in the category Hypercarstoday revealed its new program and its official line-up in view of the 2024 season. If, on the one hand, the world champion trio composed of Buemi, Hartley and Hirakawa was reconfirmed, the real change took place materialized in the training of the car’s drivers #7vice-champion of the world championship with Conway, Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez.

The new arrival

Limited to the latter, the British and Japanese will be regularly present on the track next year, unlike the Argentine, who will continue his career with the Akkodis team’s Lexus in GT3. The position vacated by the South American has thus pushed Toyota to look for a replacement for next year, finding him ‘in house’ in the figure of the test driver Nyck De Vries. The Dutchman thus signed a contract valid for the world championship 2024which he will dispute full time along with his participation in Formula E, a category in which he will make his return with the Mahidra. At the same time, Toyota promoted it to the role of tester Miyata returnschampion of the Super Formula and Super GT categories (GT500 class).

De Vries’ first words as an official driver

This marks a positive end to a year that began with great expectations for De Vries, who was called up Formula 1 from AlphaTauri for the post-Gasly. The Dutchman, however, ended his experience in the Circus prematurely after just 10 GPs and without any points scored, being replaced by Ricciardo and ending a negative experience in the top flight. For the 28-year-old it is a return to the WEC, a championship in which he took part in two editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in LMP2: “I am excited to return to endurance racing, especially with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing – declared the 2019 F2 and 2020-2021 Formula E champion – I’ve always enjoyed endurance racing and it’s a discipline with incredible momentum at the moment. I have been part of the team in a different role for a few years but never had the chance to compete, so it’s fantastic that the time has come and I want to thank the team for the continued support and trust they have placed in me. I can’t wait to share car #7 with Mike and Kamui. They are both very talented riders who have achieved many results and I am sure we will be a great team.”