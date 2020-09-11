Actual Zaragoza has simply made the incorporation of Toro Fernández official, his eighth signing for the 2020-21 season. The Uruguayan striker, with a really totally different profile from that of Vuckic and Narváez, arrives on mortgage for a season, and not using a buy possibility, to the Aragonese membership, which has gained over Rayo Vallecano and Tenerife, its two primary opponents for taking up the providers of the participant. The striker, who has not skilled with Celta this morning, will arrive in Zaragoza on Sunday and on Monday he’ll train along with his new teammates on the Ciudad Deportiva earlier than being introduced at La Romareda.

Toro Fernández, 26, had no luck in his first season at Celta, who had been in search of a mortgage to him within the Second Division for a number of weeks. The signing of Renato pressured them to speed up the departure of the ahead, for the reason that Galicians already had the quota of non-EU residents coated and so they wanted to shut their mortgage to have the ability to register the Peruvian midfielder for the beginning of the league.

He’s an space striker, 1.86 meters tall, a finisher and a very good header, with few touches and with the flexibility to play on his again due to his physique, which lives as much as his nickname. He additionally has instinct for breaking the mark within the final meters, he’s highly effective, which permits him to win many particular person duels, and likewise brings depth in stress when he doesn’t have the ball.

Gabriel Matías Fernández (Montevideo, Could 13, 1994) was skilled within the decrease classes of Defensor, reaching the primary staff within the 2011-12 season. He performed on mortgage at Cerro Largo and later signed for Racing de Montevideo, to be transferred to Peñarol in 2018, the place he scored 18 objectives and distributed seven assists in 54 video games. Figures that led Celta de Vigo final summer time to interchange his compatriot Maxi Gómez.