Revolving doors

The starting grid of the 2023 edition of the Superbike continues to change day after day. We are in the middle of the season, but the swirl of riders does not seem to stop: thus, after British Tom Sykes moved to BMW – who was called by the Bavarian company to replace the injured van der Mark – it was the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing team that had to run for cover. The Italian team has therefore chosen to bet its chips on an old acquaintance: Tito Rabat.

Here is Tito Rabat

The Moto2 World Champion of the 2014 season will therefore join the team again, after having already raced there for a few races both in 2021 and 2022. Rabat will be under Puccetti Racing until the end of the 2023 championship, so as to guarantee stability to the team. The Spaniard made his WSBK debut in 2021 with the Barni Spark Racing Team, but left the team after a few races, returning to the track with Kawasaki Puccetti Racing for the final rounds of the season, replacing Lucas Mahias. The same Mahias who had also left the saddle in 2022, again due to an injury.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨@TitoRabat will replace Tom Sykes in @PuccettiRacing for the rest of the 2023 season 🙌#WorldSBK pic.twitter.com/ie022Ckvjj — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) May 25, 2023

Rabat’s words

“I am happy to return to Team Puccetti and to Kawasaki Rabat said. this is a great opportunity for me to return to Superbike but also to stay trained with a view to the race, given that this year I will also compete in MotoE, where there aren’t many races. He will try to make the most of this opportunity and help the team develop the bike. I want to have fun, of course, and give my all, but also complete all the races to collect as much data as possible“.

Puccetti’s words

The team principal Manuel Puccetti he added: “I am delighted to announce the return of Tito Rabat to our team. In both 2021 and 2022, the Spaniard had to replace an injured rider, which is never easy, and he raced without having the opportunity to test, therefore without knowing our bike. Despite this, Tito has always proved to be a consummate professional, with considerable experience in both the Moto2 and MotoGP championships. It will be a pleasure for us to have him back in the team for the home round at Misano“.