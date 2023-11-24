F1 Commission meeting: the FIA ​​press release

It was on the program today in Abu Dhabi an important meeting of the F1 Commission with numerous topics on the agenda that were addressed by the protagonists to outline the road map of the near future of the greatest automotive formula. The Federation has issued an official note listing the decisions taken today.

Sprint and Parc Fermé

Regarding the Sprint format which should take place in 2024 with the actual Qualifying on Saturday afternoon with the Sprint Shootout brought forward on Friday and the Sprint on Saturday morning, this is the passage from the FIA ​​press release: “The Commission has given its overall support to an update to the Sprint format for 2024, to further streamline the weekend by separating Sprint and Grand Prix activities. The final calendar of Sprint 2024 events will be published in the coming weeks. The Sports Advisory Committee will work on specific details, in particular regarding the times and regulations of the parc ferméfor a final proposal to be presented to the F1 Commission for the first meeting in 2024.”

The ‘mud flaps’

In recent months, ‘mudflaps’ have been tested by Mercedes and McLaren in an attempt to find a solution to the raising of a cloud of water which causes visibility problems in the event of a wet race: “Commission members recognized the importance of this project and a further test will take place in spring 2024. This test will use a covering design that completely wraps the tire, in order to establish a proof of concept for wheel covering with these cars and help define the future direction of the project.”we read in the FIA ​​note.

Yes to tyrewarmers also in 2025

Regarding the tires it has been established that Tyrewarmers will also be in use in 2025. Furthermore, the experiment relating to ‘increasing’ Qualifying with the hard tires in Q1, the mediums in Q2 and the softs in Q3 will be shelved: “The Commission agreed that the direction of future tire development should be focused on reducing overheating problems and improving tire driveability, therefore it was decided to maintain tire warmers for 2025 and to eliminate the associated appendices to the Sporting and Technical Regulations which required a further decision to be taken in July 2024. Following testing of an alternative tire allocation at two events this season, the Commission decided to maintain the 13 standard sets of dry tires for the 2024 season, eliminating the relevant sections of the Regulations regarding the ATA (Alternative Tires Allocation)”.

Pilots’ refrigeration

Following the extreme temperatures recorded during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, the Commission approved the updates to the Technical Regulations to allow the installation on the car of a tool to increase the driver’s cooling. Further analysis is underway on additional cooling options for more extreme conditions.

Development of the 2026 car

The Commission has agreed that it will not be possible to work on the development of a car for the 2026 season before the start of 2025.

Updates to the technical and sporting regulations

An update to the Technical Regulation relating to safety has been approved, which attenuates the danger created by metal components in the vehicle floor, in the event of detachment, limiting their mass and number. The Commission approved other minor updates to the 2024 Technical and Sporting Regulations. Financial Regulations – Sustainability Initiative Costs: The Commission approved further refinements regarding the exclusion of sustainability initiative costs from the Financial Regulations. These are in particular the costs attributable to the definition and identification of sustainability objectives and the strategy envisaged to achieve them, as well as the monitoring, collection and production of reports to measure progress against carbon and emissions footprint objectives and general ESG sustainability objectives.