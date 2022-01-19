It is a matter of hours before the arrival of Carlos Salcedo to the toronto of the mls. The Mexican defender will sign as a franchise player for the next three years -with an option for a fourth- and would be traveling to The Angels in the next few days to undergo medical tests and be presented as a new player for the Canadian team.
While, in Mexico, the tigers They have already found a substitute for the Mexican. Through your account Twitter, the feline group confirmed Igor Lichnovsky will be a new player of the ‘OR’ in an operation that will be around three million dollars. The Chilean center-back -former soccer player Blue Cross Y Necaxa– comes from Al-Shabab from Saudi Arabia after just over a year at the club and will sign for four years with the team led by Michael Herrera.
Just a few days ago, the Lichnovsky denied a possible signing by the tigers arguing that he had decided to go to arabia for religious reasons, which is why his hiring has provoked criticism from the sky-blue fans who still do not forgive him for having left them lying before the league of guardians 2020. A few days ago, Igor had sent a welcome message to jonathan rodriguez, who was just introduced with the Al Nassr FC.
