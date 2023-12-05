Official: this is the route of the Tour Colombia 2.1 in 2024

The Colombia Tour 2.1 returns to Colombian roads by 2024, with the celebration of its fourth edition, which will travel through the departments of Boyacá and Cundinamarca, and will end in Bogotá.

The Cundiboyacense plateau will be the epicenter of the race, which returns to the international calendar of the ICUto receive, as in the three previous editions, the best cyclists and teams in the world.

The municipality of Paipa, in Boyacá, will be the opening venue of the Tour Colombia 2.1 2024, with the departure of the first stage on Tuesday, February 6, which will pass through Duitama, La Y, will make five laps of the Valley between Tibasosa, Sogamoso , Nobsa and La Y, and will end in Duitama, in a section of 155 kilometers.

The second stage, which will take place on Wednesday, February 7, will also leave Paipa, pass through Tunja, Ventaquemada, return to Tunja and Paipa, cross through Duitama and end in Santa Rosa de Viterbo, for a total route of 169 kilometers .

In Tunja, capital of the department of Boyacá, the third day will be held, with a 12.5 kilometer circuit, starting and finishing on Avenida Universitaria next to the San Viator School, by the Santa Helena Condominium, to which cyclists must give nine laps, for a total of 112.5 kilometers.

Colombia UCI Tour 2.1. at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Photo: Guillermo Ossa, CEET

The fourth stage will start from Paipa, pass through Tunja, Ventaquemada, Villapinzón, Chocontá, Gachancipá, Tocancipá, Chía, Cajicá and end in Zipaquirá, on a journey that will be 181.8 kilometers long.

The penultimate section will take place in Cundinamarca, starting in Cota, passing through Siberia, El Rosal, La Vega, Villeta and returning to finish the queen stage of 138.3 kilometers in Alto del Vino.

Finally, the Tour Colombia 2.1 will culminate with the sixth stage, which will be held over 138.7 kilometers, from Sopó, passing through Tocancipá, Gachancipá, Chocontá, return – Sesquilé, Guatavita, La Calera, Alto de Patios, entering Bogotá on Calle 85 with Carrera Séptima and you will arrive at the National Park.

Route

STAGE 1 – FEBRUARY 6

Route: Paipa – Duitama – La Y (5 laps around the Valley: Tibasosa – Sogamoso – Nobsa – La Y) – arrival at Duitama – 155 kilometers

STAGE 2 – FEBRUARY 7

Route: Paipa – Tunja – Ventaquemada – Return – Tunja – Paipa – Duitama – Santa Rosa de Viterbo – 169 kilometers

STAGE 3 – FEBRUARY 8

Route: Circuit in Tunja – 12.5 kilometers (9 laps)

STAGE 4 – FEBRUARY 9

Route: Paipa – Tunja – Ventaquemada – Villapinzón, Chocontá – Gachancipá – Tocancipá – Chía – Cajicá – Zipaquirá – 181.8 kilometers

STAGE 5 – FEBRUARY 10

Route: Cota – Siberia – El Rosal – La Vega – Villeta – Return – Alto del Vino – 138.3 kilometers

STAGE 6 – FEBRUARY 11

Route: Sopó -Tocancipá – Gachancipá – Chocontá – Return – Sesquilé – Guatavita – La Calera – Alto de Patios – Bogotá: Calle 85 with Carrera Séptima to the National Park – 155 kilometers.

SPORTS WITH INFORMATION FROM THE COLOMBIAN CYCLING FEDERATION

More sports news