Product cycles in the automotive industry are often a reflection of real life: it starts loud and full of hope, then matures a bit, then settles down to middle age and gradually slips into obscurity. With supercars it is slightly different. They are the playful uncles and aunts of the car world who are now on their fifteenth youth.

Take the Huracán, Lambo’s mid-sized supercar that has been making Ferrari’s life miserable since 2014. We’ve already had the Tecnica and STO recently, two of the most complete versions in the bloodline. Now suddenly a completely different kind of Huracán comes into play. The production version of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, unveiled as a concept in 2019, is finally here.

Lamborghini wouldn’t be Lamborghini if ​​the new name didn’t mean something very simple in Italian. This time it’s ‘unpaved road’, which also sounds much better in Italian than in Dutch. It does indicate what Lamborghini asks of you when you order one. Don’t use it as an extra Urus or family car; it’s there to have fun off the tarmac.

Specifications of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

The off-road toy comes with a 5.2-liter V10 with an output of 610 hp and a torque of 560 Nm. Not extremely much, right? That’s probably because they want to make it reliable and make sure it’s a bit drivable on dusty dirt roads too. With the paddles behind the wheel you control the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Of course, all four wheels are driven.

Perhaps the most important part of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is the chassis. The wheels are smaller and the tires thicker; 19-inch on all four corners with all-terrain rubber wrapped around them. The brakes are the usual carbon-ceramic units. In total, the Sterrato is 44 millimeters higher than a Huracán Evo. You can jack up another 40 millimeters thanks to the hydraulic nose lift system.

Performance of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

It’s a Lamborghini, so the Huracán Sterrato gets a special driving mode just for him. In addition to the well-known Strada (for the road) and Sport (for, er, sport) modes, you can opt for Rally, which sends more power to the rear wheels for extra sideways fun. At its fastest, the Huracán Sterrato has to shoot from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. The top speed is 260 km/h. Not the fastest Lamborghini ever, but not exactly a turtle either. And there are probably many millionaires in countries with bad roads who can handle this a lot more quickly than with a standard supercar …

Lamborghini will build 1,499 and production will start in February 2023. When the rally Lambos will appear on the road, we don’t know yet; just like the price. It is known that you can order your Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato in 350 different colors for the exterior. You can choose from 60 colors for the leather and Alcantara upholstery. We expect a lot of purple and gold-chrome copies, if we estimate the average Lambo customer correctly.