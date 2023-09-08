Friday, September 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Official! This is the lineup of Venezuela to face the Colombian National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Official! This is the lineup of Venezuela to face the Colombian National Team

Close


Close

Solomon Rondon

SalomÃ³n RondÃ³n, striker from Venezuela.

Salomón Rondón, forward of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan team comes from winning their last friendly against Guatemala.

Venezuela wants to give the surprise of the day at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, where they will measure their forces against the Colombian National Team in what will be the initial kickoff of the World Cup qualifier.

See also  Luis Díaz, very good start in Liverpool's draw with Fulham

(It may be of interest to you: Who will win the match between Colombia and Venezuela? ChatGPT responds and predicts the score).

Starting lineup of Venezuela against Colombia

It will be the debut in an official match of coach Fernando Batista, who replaced Argentine strategist José Néstor Pékerman on the bench. For the game against the Colombian National Team, the Venezuelan helmsman chose a starting formation that goes as follows:

In the goal, there will be Rafael Romo. In the defensive back, Alexander González will form on the right, Yordan Osorio and Wilker Ángel in the central duo, and Luis Mago as a winger on the left sector.

(Read here: Richard Ríos: meet the first-timer of the Colombian National Team who comes from futsal).

In the center of the field will be Jefferson Savarino, Yángel Herrera, Tomás Rincón, Darwin Machís and José Martínez. While the attack will be made up of Salomón Rondón.

See also  Colombia National Team: #which team will face Paraguay? Answer Nestor Lorenzo

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Official #lineup #Venezuela #face #Colombian #National #Team

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Heavy rains in southern Brazil leave at least 40 dead

Heavy rains in southern Brazil leave at least 40 dead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result