Official! This is the lineup of Venezuela to face the Colombian National Team

Venezuela wants to give the surprise of the day at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, where they will measure their forces against the Colombian National Team in what will be the initial kickoff of the World Cup qualifier.

Starting lineup of Venezuela against Colombia

It will be the debut in an official match of coach Fernando Batista, who replaced Argentine strategist José Néstor Pékerman on the bench. For the game against the Colombian National Team, the Venezuelan helmsman chose a starting formation that goes as follows:

In the goal, there will be Rafael Romo. In the defensive back, Alexander González will form on the right, Yordan Osorio and Wilker Ángel in the central duo, and Luis Mago as a winger on the left sector.

In the center of the field will be Jefferson Savarino, Yángel Herrera, Tomás Rincón, Darwin Machís and José Martínez. While the attack will be made up of Salomón Rondón.

