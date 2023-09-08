Official! This is the lineup of Venezuela to face the Colombian National Team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
SalomÃ³n RondÃ³n, striker from Venezuela.
Salomón Rondón, forward of Venezuela.
The Venezuelan team comes from winning their last friendly against Guatemala.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Venezuela wants to give the surprise of the day at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, where they will measure their forces against the Colombian National Team in what will be the initial kickoff of the World Cup qualifier.
(It may be of interest to you: Who will win the match between Colombia and Venezuela? ChatGPT responds and predicts the score).
Starting lineup of Venezuela against Colombia
It will be the debut in an official match of coach Fernando Batista, who replaced Argentine strategist José Néstor Pékerman on the bench. For the game against the Colombian National Team, the Venezuelan helmsman chose a starting formation that goes as follows:
In the goal, there will be Rafael Romo. In the defensive back, Alexander González will form on the right, Yordan Osorio and Wilker Ángel in the central duo, and Luis Mago as a winger on the left sector.
(Read here: Richard Ríos: meet the first-timer of the Colombian National Team who comes from futsal).
In the center of the field will be Jefferson Savarino, Yángel Herrera, Tomás Rincón, Darwin Machís and José Martínez. While the attack will be made up of Salomón Rondón.
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Official #lineup #Venezuela #face #Colombian #National #Team
Leave a Reply