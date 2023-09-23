We already had a suspicion, but we now know for sure who will drive for AlphaTauri next year. And especially: who doesn’t drive for AlphaTauri.

What could be less exciting than this year’s Formula 1 title battle? Silly Season! The line-up for 2024 is already largely known and there has not been any change so far. There are only four positions that have not yet been confirmed: Zhou’s, Sargeant’s and both AlphaTauri seats.

However, that has now changed, as AlphaTauri officially announces their 2024 line-up – as expected. The key question is of course whether Liam Lawson will get a seat. We were able to report earlier this week based on reliable sources that this is probably NOT the case, and guess what? That’s right.

The AlphaTauri driver duo will exist again in 2024 Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo. We already said it: Silly Season 2023 is not really silly. However, that does not mean that this decision is completely uncontroversial. The announcement provokes quite a few negative reactions on social media, from people who think Liam Lawson deserves a seat.

Which brings us to the question: what will Liam Lawson do next year? This is also stated in AlphaTauri’s message: he will simply return as a reserve driver next year. Unless of course Ricciardo underperforms for the rest of the season…

In any case, Ricciardo will not achieve anything this weekend, because it is once again Liam Lawson who will do the honors. He can still apply for Ricciardo’s seat, whether it is already occupied or not. And different for Perez’s.

