In an exciting final that was decided in overtime in the historic Maracana Stadiumhe Fluminense He managed to win the “Eternal Glory”, and his first Copa Libertadores, by defeating Boca 2-1 with goals from Germán Cano and John Kennedy while Luis Advíncula had equalized the actions for the Argentine team. This achievement allowed the Rio de Janeiro team to play the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, where they lost in the final against Manchester City, 4 to 0.
However, in football time passes very quickly, and it is time to turn the page to focus on the 2024 edition that is already coming to us: In Luque, Paraguay, the draw for the group stage of the Conmebol Libertadores 2024 was held, which we review below.
Date 1: April 2–4
Date 2: April 9–11
Date 3: April 23–25
Date 4: May 7–9
Date 5: May 14–16
Date 6: May 28–30
Round of 16
Draw: July 31
Departure: August 13–15
Return: August 20–22
Quarter finals
First leg: September 17–19
Return: September 24–26
Semifinals
Departure: October 22–24
Return: October 29–31
Final: November 30
According to Argentine journalist Germán Balcarce, CONMEBOL, the tournament's organizing body, has decided to choose the River Plate Monumental Stadium as the venue for the sole final of Libertadores 2024, which will be played on Saturday November 30, 2024.
Throughout history, the tournament went through different formats, and from 2019 adopted the system of a single match in a neutral stadium to define who gets the big title.
Although River will participate in the contest, if it reaches the final the venue will not be modified, the same journalist assured. The most important continental tournament at the club level will have Argentina in addition to River to Talleres, Rosario Central, San Lorenzo, Estudiantes (LP) and Godoy Cruz.
The current capacity of the Monumental stadium is for 84,567 spectatorsaccording to the club's official website, being the venue with the largest number of people in all of South America, a reason that motivated CONMEBOL to choose this venue for the final of the legendary tournament. Who will get to play the big game?
The president of Conmebol Alejandro Domínguez stated that the champion will receive 23 million dollarsin addition to the prizes from previous phases, becoming the definition in the best paying match in the world.
#Official #groups #Copa #Libertadores #remained #draw
Leave a Reply