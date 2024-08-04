After several weeks of uncertainty, the Mexican central defender, Carlos Salcedohas finally defined his future, after his departure from the Cruz Azul Football Club and has been officially announced as a new reinforcement for FC Juárez for the Leagues Cup 2024 and the 2024 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX and has joined the team’s concentration in St. Louis, Missouri.
The 30-year-old footballer arrives from the capital and will experience a second stage with the border team after the one he had for a year in the 2022-23 season, in which he played 30 games and 2,688 minutes.
Carlos Salcedo He has played more than 290 games in the First Division, passing through four different countries, in which the Serie A stands out with the Fiorentina and the Bundesliga with the Eintracht Frankfurt.
The player from Jalisco began his professional career with the Real Salt Lake from Major League Soccer and then came to Mexican soccer when he was signed by Guadalajara in 2015.
After outstanding performances in Liga MX, Salcedo signed for the Fiorentinaa season later he made the leap to German football with Eintracht Frankfurtthree seasons later he returned to Mexican football with Tigres UANL, while the Mexican defender’s next three teams were: Toronto (Canada), FC Juárez and Cruz Azul.
Throughout his career, he has managed to lift several titles: Copa MX and Supercopa Mx with Chivas, the German Cup in 2018 with the Frankfurtthe Liga MX in 2019, the CONCACAF Champions League in 2020, both titles with Tigres UANL and the Canadian championship with Toronto.
