The transfer of Thiago Alcántara from FC Bayer Munich to the Liverpool FC has now been officially confirmed by the Reds. The 29-year-old signed a “long-term contract” at Anfield Road, as the Reds announced, which will probably be valid until 2024.
For a long time, the proposed change of the Spaniard seemed to be in the balance. The breakthrough came on Thursday when Karl-Heinz Rummenigge responded to a report by The Athletic and the Times responded and announced that Bayern had reached an agreement with Liverpool.
Exactly how high the fee is is not yet fully known. Initially, it was said that Liverpool had now accepted the demand of 30 million euros, other sources claim the Reds will pay 22 million euros immediately and possibly five more through bonuses.
What is certain is that after seven years Thiago has finally ended the chapter in Munich as expected. In Liverpool, he should bring new momentum to the midfield of coach Jürgen Klopp. In any case, the Premier League has one more attraction!
“When the years go by you want to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am; I want to achieve all my goals and win as many titles as possible” , Thiago told the LFC media.
