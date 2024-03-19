Soccer fans are in luck. The best teams in the world will face each other during the 2024 preseason at the Soccer Champions Tour and, as has become customary in recent years, this summer we will also have Clásico.
Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will face each other this summer, specifically on August 3, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as reported by the official account of the Soccer Champions Tour.
More news about Real Madrid
The United States will once again be able to enjoy the best game in the world for the fourth time. To date, three Clásicos have already been played on North American soil, and all of them have fallen on the Barça side.
The first Clásico that was played in the United States was in Miami in 2017, and ended with a 2-3 culé victory. In 2022, the Madrid vs Barça duel moved to Las Vegas and Raphinha gave the Blaugranas the victory with a solitary goal. In the summer of 2023, the whites suffered their biggest defeat after losing 3-0 at the hands of Xavi's team, this time in Dallas.
On August 3, Real Madrid will have a new opportunity to achieve its first victory against its eternal rival in the United States, or Barcelona will continue its good streak.
In addition to Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, three other European teams will participate in this summer tournament held in the United States: Milan, Chelsea and Manchester City.
Each team will play three games. Real Madrid, in addition to facing Barcelona, will also play against Chelsea and Milan. For its part, the Barça team will face Real Madrid, Milan and Manchester City on the pitch.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#OFFICIAL #Real #Madrid #Barcelona #Classic #United #States #preseason
Leave a Reply