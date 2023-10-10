Football has no respite and fans already have two more dates to mark in red on their calendar. If last week we learned about the venue where the 2030 World Cup will be held, as of this morning we already know where the 2028 and 2032 Euro Cups will be held.
In a ceremony held in Nyon, the UEFA Executive Committee has awarded the organization of Euro 2028 to the British bid (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland) while Euro 2032 will be organized jointly Italy and Turkey. The president of UEFA, Alexander Ceferin, has been in charge of announcing the decisions officially.
The candidacy of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland remained the only option to organize Euro 2028, this after Turkey withdrew its solo candidacy and joined Italy to organize the event in 2032. Finally this is what has ended up happening, a movement that has been key to unblocking the situation.
Regarding the organization of the Euro Cup, there are still many doubts to be resolved. The stadiums chosen to host the tournament matches would be Hampden Park (Glasgow), Aviva Stadium (Dublin), Principality Stadium (Cardiff), St. James Park (Newcastle), Etihad Stadium (Manchester), Villa Park (Birmingham) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley (London), Casement Park (Belfast) and Bramley-Moore Dock (Liverpool), the latter two still under construction.
Although it is not yet official, the final is expected to be played at Wembley Stadium.
And if there are still aspects to be resolved regarding the organization of Euro 2028, 2032 is a sea of doubts regarding the distribution of stadiums.
Before the celebration of these two Euro Cups, let us remember that next year the Euro Cup 2024 will be played in Germany, whose qualifying phase is in full dispute.
