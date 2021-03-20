(Advance) The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games announced this Saturday that the event will take place without the presence of spectators from outside Japan as a measure to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was confirmed by the Japanese minister in charge of the Olympics, Tamayo Marukawa, at the end of a meeting with the presidents of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (ICC) and the Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike.