After the tour of China was cancelled, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed that the world champion team, coached by Lionel Scaloni and led on the field by Lionel Messi, will face El Salvador and Nigeria in their two friendly matches heading into the mid-year Copa América, before having another two in June. Both matches will be valid for the March FIFA date and will take place in the United States of America.
just a few minutes ago DT Lionel Scaloni provided the list of those summoned for both matches: first against El Salvador at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium in the city of Philadelphia (March 22), and then against Nigeria at the Los Angeles Coliseum (March 26). Some surprising names appeared.
Valentín Barco, Nehuen Pérez, Facundo Buonanotte and Valentín Carboni They are the surprising names on a list that has the majority of world champions. It will be a chance for the four young footballers, who will be able to show that they are at the level of the team that achieved maximum glory by winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Who are those absent due to physical discomfort? The author of the penalty that gave the 2022 World Cup to the Argentine team, Gonzalo Montielanother very important defender in the Argentine structure like Lisandro Martínezthe left side-midfielder Marcos Acuña and the central steering wheel Guido Rodriguez. All of them will be protected since they have different types of ailments and the coach from Pujato decided to choose not to call them so that they can return to 100% as soon as possible.
Already in June, days before the Copa América, Argentina will face Ecuador first, and then against Guatemala. The rivals are confirmed but the dates are tentative: June 9 against the Ecuadorians in Chicago, and then Argentina vs Guatemala, on June 14 in Washington. How will Scaloneta do?
#OFFICIAL #surprises #Argentine #team #squad #list #March #tour
Leave a Reply