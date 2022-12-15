Nyck de Vries has registered his starting number for the 2023 season.

Nice man, next year not one but two Dutch drivers in Formula 1. Max Verstappen is of course THE BEST, so let the Limburger drive at the front. Can directing focus on Nyck de Vries, who is allowed to show what he has to offer with a chair for the first time.

#21

The official Formula 1 registration list is public and with it the starting numbers of the drivers. With this, the start number of Nyck de Vries has also become known. The Netherlands chooses number 21 and will play for the AlphaTauri team.

As far as possible, riders can choose a number themselves. There are rules attached. Some numbers may not be chosen (just like that). For example, number 1 is reserved for the world champion, Max Verstappen. Previously, the Max used number 33 as starting number.

AlphaTauri

De Vries has in any case made a logical choice from a team point of view. His teammate Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri drives with number 22. We do not know what the possible motivation behind number 21 is at the moment. De Vries will undoubtedly be asked about this in the run-up to the season. For one driver there is a personal meaning behind the start number, for the other it is just a number.

In addition to de Vries, there are two more rookies in Formula 1 in 2023. That is Oscar Piastri, driving number 81, and Logan Sargeant with number 02. Then there is also Nico Hülkenberg. The returning German has bib number 27.

