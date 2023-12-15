The post-Alfa Romeo era begins

After much speculation, the name of the team that will formally take the place of the Alfa Romeo team in the two-year period 2024-2025 has finally been made official, before the entry of the Audi factory team which will make its official debut in F1 starting from the 2026 season.

Through an official press release, the Sauber team has announced that it has sold the naming rights of the chassis to the Australian streaming giant Kick.com. The name of the chassis will in fact be KICK Sauber C44. The team instead was renamed Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. The Stake brand, already present in 2023 alongside the Alfa Romeo brand, will therefore remain alongside the Swiss team.

BREAKING: Sauber Group and @KickStreaming join forces. KICK to acquire naming rights of chassis for 2024 and 2025. Read more. ⬇️ — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeotake) December 15, 2023

The words of Alunni Bravi

The new name was also made official through the publication by the FIA ​​of the official entry list of the teams for the next championship. “Sauber has always focused on innovation – declared team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi on the sidelines of the announcement – ​​breaking the mold and challenging conventions. The partnership with Kick.com is the latest and boldest demonstration of the philosophy that guides us.”

“Kick.com is redefining the way of doing live streaming – continued the Italian executive – and will adopt the same disruptive approach in the world of Formula 1. With Kick.com, our goal is to take a step forward in finding ways new and innovative to bring us closer to our fans.”