With a meager statement released a few minutes ago, Formula 1 announced that the Russian Grand Prix will not be replaced by other venues over the course of the season.

Formula 1 will race at 22 Grands Prix in 2022# F1 https://t.co/nY6pfUaLvT – Formula 1 (@ F1) May 18, 2022

The Grand Prix, originally scheduled in Sochi on 25 September, was canceled in February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After this cancellation, many hypotheses had made their way, including Sepang and Portimão, but evidently Liberty Media was unable to find economic agreements with the promoters. The intentions of Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali to organize a record-breaking 23-race season are therefore fading.