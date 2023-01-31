After the enormous failure that the Qatar 2022 World Cup meant for the Mexican team, the national football managers decided to take action on the matter and avoid another mistake in the next World Cup.
Those in long pants gave a press conference at the facilities of the Mexican Football Federation where they announced the measures that will be carried out to improve the current structure.
Among the two most prominent is the elimination of the repechage. Thus, the Liguilla continues as it was a couple of years ago, with only eight classified instead of 12 as it was done in past tournaments.
Likewise, it was also announced that the promotion and relegation in Liga MX returns. This means that the famous percentage table returns and that the team that is in last place will go on to play in the second division of Mexican soccer.
On the other hand, both Yon de Luisa and Mikel Arriola expressed their commitment to the development of young talent, where up to 40% more of the current budget will be invested. Adding to this, the league is looking to dissolve timeshare, a malady that has plagued the sport for at least a couple of decades.
And, as if that were not enough, Arriola commented: “Starting in the 2023-2024 season, the lineup per game will be limited to seven players not trained in Mexico, which would reduce 50% of foreign players in the last six years in Liga MX”.
With all these measures, Mexican soccer and its leaders seek to reach the 2026 World Cup in the best possible way, which will be held in Mexico and therefore a better role is expected.
The last thing would be to define who will be the technical director of the Mexican team, but there is still no information about that news, although the announcement is expected soon.
