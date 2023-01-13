The 2023 car presentation calendar is enriched with a new date, the most awaited of all. Indeed, the day when the single-seater for the new season will be unveiled was announced by the reigning Drivers’ and Constructors’ world champion team, the Red Bull. Exactly as will happen for the ‘little sister’ AlphaTauri, the Austrian team will also show the world its new single-seater at New York. A real show presentation that should involve Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and obviously also the team principal Christian Horner. The date to be marked in red for all enthusiasts is that of February 3rd.

In the video announcement, Red Bull actually speaks generically of season launch and therefore there is also the possibility that the car that will be shown to the world on that occasion is only a sort of ‘demo’ of the real RB19, the car with which Verstappen will try to become the fifth driver in the history of the sport to win at least three consecutive world titles. Certainly, however, the expectation for the event is enormous also because, according to the current calendar, the reigning champions will be the first to ‘reveal themselves’. A significant difference with the two main challengers, Ferrari and Mercedes, who will instead wait respectively for February 14 and 15 to present their single-seaters.

Finally, in the announcement of the presentation, there is also talk of “new kit“. It will therefore be interesting to understand whether, even in terms of color and livery, the suits of the two drivers will present any differences compared to the canonical design that has accompanied Red Bull for many seasons now.

New kit, new car, New York 🗽 Our Season Launch 👉 February 3rd 🤘 pic.twitter.com/YSbXaIE4v9 —Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 13, 2023