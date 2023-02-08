There had already been a leak, but BMW has now officially pulled the curtain off the new BMW X5 and X6.

We were already aware that it was coming, but BMW has now announced the new models of the fat SUV. In April, both the X5 and the X6 will receive a major update and can be ordered. Coincidence does not exist, because Mercedes-Benz unveiled their main competitor last week: the GLE and GLE Coupé. If you are in the market for a new SUV, you will have a difficult choice to make this spring!

New BMW X5 and X6

It is the fourth generation for the X5 and the third for the X6. Changes have been made to the exterior, but again nothing earth-shattering. That’s how we know BMW too. It’s a bit of a midlife facelift and both models get a new grille. Not as big as on other models, but more striking. It also gets a different front bumper, we see in the images. The X5 gets standard xLine design elements and the X6 is equipped with an M-Sport package. This makes the coupe SUV even tougher.

In the interior we see many similarities with the new BMW X7. The curved digital panel is placed above a slightly modified dashboard. It all just looks a bit tighter. Still clever of BMW to make a well-designed cockpit just that little bit better every time.

Of course, the system is equipped with the latest version (8.0) of BMW’s iDrive operating system. It comes with a 12.3-inch instrument display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. Of course touch screen. The operation of the air conditioning also receives additional touch controls in the center console. Apparently BMW drivers are waiting for that according to BMW.

engines

Everything gets better, according to BMW. You can choose from petrol, diesel and petrol-electric plug-in powertrains. All versions get an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive as standard. Rightly so, because that is part of such a tank.

You can choose from a whole list of engines. Both models can be ordered with an eight-cylinder petrol engine, a six-cylinder inline petrol engine and a six-cylinder inline diesel engine – each with the latest generation of power units. All drive units now feature 48V mild hybrid technology. This comes in the form of an electric motor integrated into the transmission.

One of the main models is the BMW X5 xDrive50e (was the 45th). Hard name to say on a birthday, but okay. It has been upgraded with a newer generation turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine, delivering an additional 26 hp at 309 hp. Together with the electric motor, the total system power has increased to 490 hp (700 Nm). Prices are not yet known, however.

All in all, a major facelift. The question remains: do you take the Mercedes or the BMW? I know.

