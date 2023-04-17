There is finally a real electric convertible and it is also coming to Europe.

The current MG has, apart from the name and logo, not much to do with the original MG, but the Chinese have not forgotten the roots of the brand. Where other brands do not see any benefit in an electric convertible, MG simply does market it.

This does not come as a bolt from the blue, because the MG Cyberster has already passed by many times. First as a concept car and then the production version has been leaked in various ways. But now it’s finally official.

At least, the design is official. MG will keep the specifications to itself for a while, but at least we can now view the car from all angles. One of the first things you notice are the gull-wing doors. We hadn’t seen those yet. This gives the Cyberster the appearance of a serious sports car.

Although MG is a bit of a budget brand, this Cyberster does not look cheap in other respects either. If you park this car next to an Aston Martin or a Ferrari, you won’t be fooled.

MG does not yet share interior photos, but in the photo from above we can still catch a glimpse of the interior. This is also very different from what we are used to from MG. Leaked images also showed a yoke steering wheel, but we dare not say whether the car pictured here has one.

The specifications are not yet official, but don’t worry: some figures have already been leaked. The Cyberster will come in two variants, with one or two electric motors. In the first case you get 310 hp, in the second case 536 hp.

That clicks nicely, until you hear the weight. The version with two electric motors weighs no less than 1,985 kg. That’s a bit of a swallow… The entry-level version is slightly lighter, but 1,850 kg is still a lot for a roadster.

So it will not be a light-footed sports car, but let’s stay positive. This MG Cyberster is undoubtedly more fun than 99% of EVs. And the good news is that he’s headed our way too. The Cyberstar will make an appearance in 2024, not coincidentally the year in which MG celebrates its 100th anniversary.

