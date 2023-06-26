If you weren’t already convinced by the new Fünfer, an M5 Touring might win you over.

While Audi and Mercedes actually always have several power stations in their range, BMW has always been very reserved with that. There have been two generations of M5 Touring, but both were built in limited numbers. And we had to wait until 2022 for the first M3 Touring.

Today we have good news for lovers of fat station wagons: it does not stop at an M3 Touring. The M5 Touring is also going to make a comeback. We actually already knew that, but the car is now officially announced by BMW. And they also include some pictures.

The new 5 Series Touring has yet to be revealed at all, but it’s not very difficult to guess what it will look like. Just take the new 5 Series saloon in mind, combine it with the 3 Series Touring, and voilà: you have the 5 Series Touring.

It may be a bit premature, but it seems that the design of the 5 Series in Touring form comes out better. As an M5, it just seems to be an old-fashioned fat box, judging by the teaser pictures.

Where the last M5 Touring still had an atmospheric V10, we have now ended up in completely different times. The new M5 will be a plug-in hybrid, so will the M5 Touring. But don’t worry: the M5 will still get a V8. It will also be a mustache with the power. Count on about 700 hp.

BMW itself does not yet make any statements about the specifications. They only let us know that we can expect the new M5 Touring next year. We’ve had to wait for the next M5 Touring since 2010, so that one year can also be added, right?

