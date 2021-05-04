UEFA confirmed the news advanced by the Times last week regarding the number of players who could be entered for the Eurocup. The highest body increases from 23 to 26 the total staff that the selectors of each country will be able to enjoy. With this expansion of three footballers, it responds to the needs that the technicians, including Luis Enrique, may find in terms of possible cases of Covid among those called up. As there will be 5 changes per game in each team, it will also be possible to summon three players in the initial list up to a total of 26.

The note reads as follows: “To mitigate risks for teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent measures quarantine ordered by the competent authorities, it has been decided to exceptionally increase the list of players for all participating teams to 26 players.

However, 23 players will continue to be the maximum number allowed on the match sheet for each individual match (in accordance with Law 3 of the IFAB Laws of the Game which allows a maximum of 12 substitutes to be named for national team matches A ), including three goalkeepers. “

The statement also explains that “once the list of players has been sent on June 1, 2021, current regulations allow unlimited replacements in the list of players in case of injury or serious illness before the first match, provided that the replacements are certified by a doctor.

For the sake of clarity, players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been declared as “close contacts” of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, and therefore isolated, by decision from the authorities, they are considered cases of serious illness and therefore can be replaced before the first match with the approval of the UEFA administration. “

Another curiosity of the new regulation is that “it will allow the goalkeepers to be replaced before each match during the tournament in case of physical disability, even if one or two goalkeepers from the list of players are still available. To ensure the integrity of the competition, a player who has been replaced on the list of players may not be reinstated on the list. “