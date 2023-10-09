The next Giro d’Italia will begin in Turin on May 4, 2024, The organization of the cycling race announced this Monday, which also revealed the route of the first stages.

The Slovenian Primoz Roglic will begin the defense of his title in Venaria Reale, near the Juventus Stadium, on a 136-kilometer circuit ending in the heart of the city.

The last time the Giro started in Turin was in 2021. The double time trial world champion Filippo Ganna then won the time trial that opened the event.

The second stage, of 150 kilometers, It will begin in San Francesco al Campo and end in the Santuario di Oropa, in the Italian Alps, where an 11-kilometer climb at a 6.2% gradient will await the cyclists.

Still in the Piedmont region, the third stage will link Novara and Fossano, more favorable to sprinters. The full race route will be revealed on Friday.

Details of the first three stages

Tour 2024:

May 4: first stage – Venaria Reale-Turin (136 km)

May 5: second stage – San Francesco al Campo-Santuario di Oropa (150 km)

May 6: third stage – Novara-Fossano (165 km)

With information from AFP

