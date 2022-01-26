Barely three days of the tournament have passed, but as is customary in Mexican soccer, three are enough for some teams to start making drastic decisions. America, Querétaro, Tijuana, Santos, Mazatlán and Atlético San Luis they are the only teams that have not been able to win at this start of the tournament, the last two being the only teams without championship points. With a pending game Mazatlan, the directive of saint Louis he did not tolerate the three consecutive losses and made a decision.
Today it was confirmed that Marcelo Mendez Russo became the first technical director dismissed in the tournament Shout Mexico 2022. Through an official statement, the directive of the Athletic San Luis thanked the Uruguayan strategist and his team, to confirm to Raphael Hernandez as interim technician until further notice. Mendez he arrived at the rojiblanco team last season and, despite having put the team in the final phase, he did not manage to have the expected start. The relegation situation is critical and therefore the board had to make a decision.
The Uruguayan leaves saint Louis with four wins, eight draws and nine losses in twenty-one matches and leave the team in the last place in the quotient table, so as of today he would have to pay a fine of 80 million pesos.
