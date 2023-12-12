The Court of Appeals decided to revoke the precautionary measure of Judge Alejandra Abrevaya, who had provisionally suspended the in-person elections in Boca Juniors, originally organized for December 3: with this measure everything is ready for the elections to take place. this Sunday the 17thas resolved by the Board of Directors of the blue and gold club.
It is worth remembering that on November 28, the judge had decreed the suspension of the elections due to a complaint made by the opposition, led by Andrés Ibarra and Mauricio Macrifor alleged irregularities in the registry, towards the ruling party that will have the club's greatest idol as its candidate for president, Juan roman riquelme.
What was discussed was that some 13 thousand members had became active without complying with the club's statutebut Boca appealed the measure and finally the Chamber agreed with him.
Total, There are 94,188 authorized fans to vote after the final cleaning was done. The Board of Directors met after the Justice decision and established Sunday as the date of the elections, since it was the only available day left between now and the end of the year to be able to carry out the election.
Although the aforementioned opposition has the chance to present an extraordinary appeal and appeal to a higher court, it does not seem that it can happen and it would not imply a new suspension.
In fact, the opposition candidate Andrés Ibarra assured: “We want to vote on the 17th. We could not vote because the ruling party did not correct the registry. And second, we want to vote as soon as possible because we have the best proposal for the members,” he claimed.
Meanwhile, the tents in which the election was planned to be held, which finally has its new date, are already set up on the La Bombonera playing field. Who will win?
