Juventus has made the news of the decision to play the Serie C Italian Cup final at the Allianz Stadium official on its website.

After days of rumors it is now official, the Serie C Italian Cup final will be played at theAllianz Stadium. In fact, the first leg will be played in the stadium of Juventuswith the Next Gen who will still have the honor of treading the field of the first team, after the match with the Mantua of November.

Here is the press release Old lady: “Now it’s official: the first leg of the Italian Cup of Serie C will be at the Allianz Stadium. After the great experience in the league last November, the Next Gen will return to the Allianz Stadium. And they will do so for a very important match , the final of the Serie C Italian Cup, first leg. A Final conquered with the great victory against Foggia, in a comeback, a week ago, and which will be held on March 2, at 20.30”.

An important showcase for the bianconeri, as also stated by the coach of MadameBrambilla: “Achieving an important milestone like this Final confirms the strength of the group, in its entirety: an exceptional performance was made, the boys cared about it and played with quality, dribbling, building. Now we find Vicenza in the Final, we know each other, they will be two tough games, against a team built to win the championship”. But speaking of the transfer market, there are important changes in the strategies of the Juventus club<<<

