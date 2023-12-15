Welcome 2024

Formula 1 'officially' enters 2024. On this day, in fact, the FIA ​​published the official entry list of the next season, which includes the various names of teams, chassis and engine manufacturers, as well as obviously the names of the participating drivers.

The main curiosity concerned the ex Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri, in the name of changing its denomination. The Swiss team, as expected, it went back to being called Saubertying up with the Stake and Kick.com brands as title sponsors.

Lots of confirmations

The situation of the Faenza team is more particularwhich keeps the name AlphaTauri, with however, the addition of the acronym RB, which will also give its name to the frame. No official explanation has been provided, but everyone almost takes it for granted that it is an abbreviation of the name Racing Bullswhich had been circulating insistently in recent days.

However, there is no news for the other eight registered teams, which retain the same names as the year just ended. As regards Ferrari in particular, 2024 will be the one third consecutive season in which the Italian team will be renamed simply Scuderia Ferrari, without the addition of a title sponsor alongside. No branding in addition to the team name for the other two 'historic' teams in the championship, McLaren and Williams.