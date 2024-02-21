Teofilo Gutierrez committed to him Royal Cartagena after a long conversation with Mayor of Cartagena and the Governor of Bolívar. The 38-year-old striker signs as a free agent after his departure from Deportivo Cali in December 2023.

On Wednesday morning it was learned that the 38-year-old player was in talks with the leadership of the Royal Cartagena to become the brand new reinforcement that fans were waiting for to renew that illusion and dream called promotion.

Dumek Turbay, mayor of Cartagena, and Yamil Arana Padauí, governor of the department of Bolivarmet with Teo for a long period of time to discuss contract issues.

Upon leaving the meeting room, the three protagonists confirmed the arrival of the experienced forward to the Cartagena team, which dreams of returning to the first division of Colombian Professional Soccer.

“It is great news that the fans have been waiting for, if Teo does well, the team that is looking for promotion will do well,” explained the mayor of the walled city.

The Dimayor sanctioned Deportivo Cali forward Teófilo Gutiérrez with four off-field dates for having touched the buttocks of a woman who worked in logistics at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibagué, during halftime of the Deportes Tolima vs Deportivo Cali match. , for date 3 of the League semi-final home runs. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / El Tiempo

For his part, Teófilo Gutiérrez was very happy after finding a new team in the FPC: “A happy ending, I thank the mayor and the governor for their support and effort. They wanted to have me on their team, let's hope the fans enjoy and be a team of the A… Sometimes someone is hired to fix things and this is a great challenge, I come to be happy and enjoy, I thought about it a lot because it is a very big commitment, but I am a man of challenges “.

In addition, he spoke about the duo he is going to form with midfielder Christian Marrugo, who is one of the leaders of Real Cartagena to return to the first division. “He is a magician, a different player, I know we are going to enjoy it to the fullest, we are a team that should inspire great things.”

Finally, he explained that he is prepared to face the challenge and is in physical condition to put himself under the orders of coach Alberto Suárez.

It remains to be confirmed when the debut of Teofilo Gutierrez in the second division Tournament, he owes two sanction dates after the controversy that arose last year in the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro, where he was accused of grabbing the buttocks of a logistics woman.

