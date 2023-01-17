The team Chip Ganassi completed their line-up for the season 2023focusing on the experience of two former Formula 1 drivers: while on the one hand there will be the presence of the Swede Marcus Ericsson, on the other the team has just announced the signing of the Japanese Takuma Sato, which shares another aspect with Ericsson. Both, in addition to having spent part of their career in the Circusalso boast a victory in the Indianapolis 500. While the Scandinavian succeeded last year, Sato took the top step of the podium in 2017 and 2020. Now, the Japanese rider will try to conquer his personal hat-trick in 2023.

For the upcoming season, in fact, Sato will participate in only races on oval circuitsas opposed to teammate Marcus Armstrong, who will instead contest the events on street or permanent tracks: “First of all, I’d like to thank Chip Ganassi and Mike Hull for helping me put this all together Sato said I am extremely excited to be joining Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2023 season. The organization has been at the pinnacle of our sport for decades and is, needless to say, extremely competitive. Focusing on oval racing is a new chapter for me, but I’m thrilled to have the chance to race with team members and teammates who have won championships and the Indianapolis 500 in the past, which is a huge plus. I can not wait to start”.

In the top US open-wheel category, in which he has been present continuously since 2010, Sato contested a total of 215 races, winning six of them and reaching the podium on 14 occasions, as well as 10 pole positions. With the arrival of him, the starting grid for the 2023 season is now complete: “It is an amazing opportunity to have Takuma Sato driving our #1 Honda INDYCAR. 11 on ovals in 2023 – he added Mike HullCEO of Chip Ganassi – he’s a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner who knows how to win. Furthermore, his experience combined with that of his three teammates, equals four riders racing as one person”.