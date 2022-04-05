This week it was revealed that the The Witcher Season 3 production had already officially started. This third part will have a special focus on Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, And thanks to its official synopsis, we already got to know a couple of interesting details that certainly give us a good idea of ​​what to expect for the future.

We’re also excited to reveal the official plot summary for the upcoming season…#TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/oqg6LnufBT — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 4, 2022

The official synopsis reads thus:

“While the monarchs, wizards and beasts of the Continent vie to capture her, Geralt takes it upon himself to hide Ciri from Cintra, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Charged with Ciri’s magical training, Yenneger leads them to Aretuza’s protected fortress, where she hopes to discover more information about the girl’s hidden powers; instead, they realize they have arrived at a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and betrayal. They must fight, risk everything — or risk losing each other forever.”

The bad news is that we still don’t know when this third part will be released, but we want to believe that it won’t take as long as the Season 2which we remember was drastically affected by the pandemic of the COVID-19.

On the gaming side we know that CD Projekt RED is already working on a new installment of The Witcher, which will apparently feature a completely new protagonist. Unlike the series of NetflixSurely this new game will come when the show is already going on maybe season five, six, or even more.

Publisher’s note: Season two was certainly a huge improvement over the first, but I think its writers still haven’t figured out how to unravel this whole story. With so many intertwined narratives it’s easy to get lost along the way, and I think part 3 could be a good opportunity to tie up some loose ends.

Via: Twitter