Susie Wolff, the ideal profile for the F1 Academy

There could be no better candidate than Susie Wolff to the role of managing director of the newborn F1 Academy, an all-female single-seater championship founded in November 2022 and designed to encourage girls to enter the world of motorsport. On the eve of the first ever season of this new competition, the wife of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff (born Suzanne Stoddart) will therefore fill this role, which will add to an already rich curriculum of experience both as a driver and at a managerial level . The British, after having participated both in the DTM and in various single-seater categories (also making her debut in F1 in PL1 of the 2014 British GP with Williams, the team where she played the role of test driver), also held the position as team principal of the Venturi in Formula E, to then contribute to numerous projects aimed at increasing the presence of women in the racing world.

Sunday’s words

Also and above all for this commitment, Susie Wolff was therefore indicated as the ideal profile to occupy the position of CEO in the F1 Academy, as reiterated by the President of F1 Stefano Domenicali in the official announcement: “It’s fantastic news Susie Wolff to join the F1 Academy as Chief Executive Officer – he has declared – Susie is an incredible person who understands what it takes to reach the top level of motorsport, both as a driver and as a Team Principal. She has a wealth of experience and first-hand knowledge that will be of great use to all of us and to the riders who are working their way up the racing pyramid. We are committed to maximizing the opportunities in our sport for everyone to reach their true potential and make their dreams come true, and we believe the F1 Academy is a very important part of our plans to be a more diverse and inclusive sport.”

Susie Wolff’s first comment

A challenge that excites and makes Wolff herself proud, who expressed her first words as managing director of this new category: “The F1 Academy represents an opportunity to drive real change in our industry by creating the best possible framework for finding and nurturing female talent on their way to the elite levels of motorsport, both on and off the track – has explained – there is a lot of work to be done, but there is also a clear determination to get things right. In doing so, I believe the F1 Academy can represent something that goes beyond racing. It can inspire women all over the world to follow their dreams and to realize that with talent, passion and determination there is no limit to what can be achieved. This is also the beginning of an important new chapter in my careerwhich combines the experience I have developed so far with my passion for diversity and empowerment, so I would like to thank Stefano for entrusting me with a role that means as much to me personally as professionally”.

Waiting for the go

The F1 Academy, which will not replace another all-female series like the existing W Series, will feature five teams, with three drivers each. Pending the completion of the line-up, the first round of the season should be remembered, scheduled for the end of April on the Austrian Spielberg circuit. The calendar, which will see seven races scheduled, will also include the Monza stage, with the latter taking place at the beginning of July.