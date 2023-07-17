Green light to the new format: stop the combined times

Following the meeting held between all the teams and the Grand Prix Commission, MotoGP has officially adopted a new format with immediate effect (and therefore starting from the next British GP at Silverstone) as regards entry into Q2. The novelty will focus in particular on the day of Fridaywith the subdivision into Free Practice 1, of 45 minutes, e another one-hour practice session. It will be the latter to decree the top-10 of the drivers who will access the second qualifying session, decisive for the assignment of the pole position.

Ducati loses its battle

PL2, lasting half an hour, will then be held in the first part of the day on Saturday as an ‘appetizer’ of qualifying with Q1 and Q2, lasting 15 minutes each. The rest of the format remains unchanged, with the Sprint race on Saturday and the GP on Sunday, which will start after a 10-minute warm-up. In this way, the previous formula of PL1 and PL2 disappears, both scheduled for Friday and with i combined times who would decide the top-10 for Q2. A change, as indicated in the MotoGP press release, unanimously taken by all the teams, even if the Ducati he had clearly expressed his opposition to this decision in the last month, even more during the current championship. To follow, the new format made official today.

MotoGP 2023: new format from Silverstone

Friday

– Free practice 1 (FP1): 45 minutes

– Practice (PR): 60 minutes, timed for entry into Q2

Saturday

– Free practice 2 (FP2): 30 minutes

– Qualifying 1 (Q1): 15 minutes

– Qualifying 2 (Q2): 15 minutes

– Sprints (SPR)

Sunday

– Warm-up (WUP): 10 minutes

– Race (RACE)