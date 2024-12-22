State Lotteries and Betting has recalled through the social network ‘X’, that the official list of prizes for the Christmas Raffle, which will be published this Sunday afternoon, December 22, is the only official result.

As highlighted in a statement this afternoon, after ‘El Gordo’ was sung twice by mistake at the Teatro Real, the final list is edited and distributed on the afternoon of December 22 to points of sale and the media, to that all citizens can check the official results. It is also available on the official SELAE website.

State Lotteries and Betting reiterates that the only result of the Draw is the one that appears on the Official Prize List and, correlatively, in the records of the SELAE Central Computer System, These are the only valid data for the allocation of prizes.

Lotteries have warned that if a number does not appear as a winner in the Official Prize Listno prize claim on this can be estimated.

In addition, it details that during the draw, a team of fifty people works to obtain the official list through a controlled process and given the dynamics of this Draw, which includes the maintenance of elements traditional from more than 200 years ago, “it may be that a specific number has been sung incorrectly.”

Possible errors are reviewed in the different verifications that are carried out during and once the Draw has ended, which is why the only valid information for the payment of prizes is that contained in the Official Awards List.

This statement comes after the anecdote of the sixth table occurred when the prize of 4 million euros for the series, ‘El Gordo’which had already appeared in the fifth table.

Immediately, the State Lottery and Betting official who supervised the placement of the number balls and prizes on the wires corrected the minor, who then has sung the ‘1,000 euros’, which was the correct amount. This confusion has caused shouts to be heard in the stalls of the Teatro Real asking for the ball to be shown to the public.

As explained by State Lotteries and Betting Europa Press, The little girl who was singing the prizes “got nervous” and instead of looking at the ball, on which she put 1,000 euros, she sang “what he has been rehearsing these days”in this case, ‘el Gordo’. However, the same sources have specified that there is only one first prize in the hype.

Procedure

During the development of the Sweepstakes, and as the tables recently sung by the boys and girls are removed, The auxiliary table, made up of SELAE personnel, verifies that all the numbers and prizes that appear on it coincide with the provisional computerized lists of prizes that are being prepared in a computerized room at one of the SELAE headquarters.

Likewise, in the Royal Theater itself there is also another computerized room to carry out this task. In case of no match, the provisional list is rectified.

When a table is completed, the highest prizes sung on said table are immediately checked by the presidency table – which includes a notary public – and in front of all its members it is closed with a padlock so that the tables cannot be manipulated. balls contained therein, remaining at all times the tables on the stage and in view of the public present in the Theater.

Once the Draw is over, they are contrasted again all the prizes and numbers that make up all the tables, the members of the respective presidential tables marking the computer lists. These, as mentioned before, have been previously verified and rectified by the auxiliary table.

Once the tables have been reviewed on stage, the awards list is prepared at the Teatro Real, where a team of 14 people Review again the prize balls and numbers contained in the tables.

Finally, in the National Mint and Stamp Factory A final review is carried out and the Official Prize List is drawn up.