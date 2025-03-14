The Spanish Food and Nutrition Security Agency (AESAN) has On Friday launched an alert to warn allergic people of the presence of celery not included in the labeling of dehydrated soups and broths of the Calnort, Alipende, Consemur, Consmur, Coviran and Eroski brands.

AESAN has been aware through the coordinated information exchange system (SCIRI), after the alert notification has been transferred by the health authorities of Castilla y León.

Affected lots

Specifically, among the affected products is a thirty vegetable broth lots and Calnort chicken brothwhose manufacturer, the company’s company from the North, has reported the withdrawal of them through their own statement in order to prioritize the safety of consumers.

In addition, the ’24 chicken broth’ of the Alipende brand, with lot 250652 and expiration date 05/09/2027; the ‘vegetable broth 12 pills’ by Alipende, with lot number 250642 and expiration date 04/09/2027; The ’12 pills’ chicken ‘broth’ of the Consemur brand, with lot number 250646 and expiration date 04/09/2027; Two lots of ‘chicken broth 12 pills’, with numbers 250482 and 250492 and expiration dates 08/19/2027 and 08/20/2027.

Similarly, the ’24 chicken broth’ of the Coviran brand with lot 250573 and 250502 and expiration dates 08/28/2027 and 08/21/2027, respectively; the ’24 pills’ vegetable broth’ of Coviran, with lot number 250505 and expiration date 08/21/2027; and the ‘chicken soup with eroski brand noodles’ with lot numbers 2504310 and 250484 and expiration dates 14/08/2027 and 19/08/2027.

Points

According to the information available, the initial distribution has been to the Autonomous Communities of Andalusia, Asturias, Catalonia, Valencian Community, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Galicia, Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Madrid and the Basque Country, although it is not ruled out that there may be redistributions to other autonomous communities.

As a precautionary measure, the agency has recommended People with celery allergy that the products mentioned above could have in their homes that refrain from consuming them. For the rest of the population, the consumption of these products does not entail any risk.

This information has been transferred through the Coordinated Information Exchange System (SCIRI), in order to verify the withdrawal of the products affected by the marketing channels.