The Formula 3 Saturday does not start in the best way Silverstonewhere it was expected Sprint Race of the British Grand Prix at 10.20 Italian time today. In fact, a storm is falling on the English circuit heavy rain which forced the Race Direction to first postpone the start to around 10:45, and then cancel the appointment with the race for this morning.

Already during the formation lap it seemed decidedly difficult for the drivers to maintain control of the cars under the downpour, as happened to Gabriele Minì, who ended up in the gravel. According to the latest weather updates the precipitation could stop in a few minutes, only to start again later.

For this reason, given the prohibitive conditions for running the Sprint Race, the latter was officially postponed to 6.30pm/6.45pm Italian today. At present, the Formula 2 Sprint Race has not undergone any changes, nor have the Formula 1 qualifying sessions. Consequently, Formula 3 will only take to the track after the Porsche Supercup qualifying sessions.